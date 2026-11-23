MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. During a meeting with Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (who has been actively engaged on the Gaza issue), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that unilateral steps which predetermine the status of Palestinian territories are unacceptable.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its strong commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on a universally recognized international legal framework - specifically, the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. Russia expressed its readiness to facilitate the return of the parties to negotiations on a permanent settlement, with the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state that ensures territorial contiguity between Gaza and the West Bank, and has East Jerusalem as its capital," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a news release.

"The inadmissibility of using terrorist tactics or taking unilateral steps that predetermine the status of Palestinian territories was underscored," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Lavrov also highlighted the responsibility of external actors and the need to coordinate their efforts, while ensuring that the positions of regional states are taken fully into account.

"It was emphasized that resolving contentious issues through political means - specifically via negotiations - is the only viable path and a fundamental prerequisite for the security of every single country in the Middle East. Attention was drawn to the Russian concept for ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf region, the provisions of which could also be applied to overcoming other crises in the Middle East," the ministry added.

Furthermore, Mladenov held consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko.