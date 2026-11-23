BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Germany has refuted what it called baseless allegations in the German media about Russia’s space activities.

The WDR and NDR television companies and the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday that Russia allegedly plans to put into orbit a satellite with a nuclear warhead by the end of this year.

"We categorically reject all these groundless allegations regarding Russia’s space activities. They're out of touch with reality and are part of a propaganda campaign aimed at smearing Russia and its initiatives to prevent an arms race in outer space," the embassy told TASS.

"Our country's steps to explore and develop outer space are being taken in accordance with international obligations, solely for peaceful purposes, and do not threaten other countries’ activities in outer space. Russia strictly adheres to the fundamental 1967 Outer Space Treaty," it stressed, adding that for decades, Russia "has been making a significant contribution to keeping outer space free of weapons of any kind and preventing it from becoming yet another arena of tension and armed confrontation."

"It is Russia that has persistently urged UN member states to undertake legal commitments at the national and international levels not to deploy weapons of any kind in outer space, and not to use or threaten to use force against or in connection with space objects," the embassy stressed. It drew attention to the joint statement by the CIS member states titled "On Supporting Practical Steps to Prevent an Arms Race in Outer Space" that was adopted on October 7, 2026.