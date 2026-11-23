UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. Russia will not agree to a new grain deal, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneeva said.

She recalled that the main goal of the grain deal, which expired on July 17, 2023, and was intended to supply food to countries in need, had never been achieved, while the West had used it to export grain to its own countries. "Moreover, under its cover, NATO countries actively supplied Kiev with weapons," the diplomat emphasized.

"Colleagues, I have dwelt on this issue in detail so that none of those present have any doubts that we will not agree to any new grain deal, which in practice would amount to nothing more than a scheme of Ukrainian food in exchange for Western weapons," Evstigneeva said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.