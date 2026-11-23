UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to help make up for potential grain shortages, particularly by using alternative supply routes, Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said.

"Our friends and partners among the countries of the global majority are well aware that Russia has never shied away from substantive dialogue on promoting global food security. We continue to fulfill our obligations to our foreign partners and are ready to contribute to efforts to make up for potential grain shortages, particularly by using alternative supply routes," she pointed out at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine initiated by Western countries.

Yevstigneyeva stressed that "Russia is one of the most important guarantors of global food security."