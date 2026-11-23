YEREVAN, November 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has officially launched practical work on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in the Syunik Province in the south of the country.

"It's a great honor for me to announce the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project and the practical phase of regional de-blockade implemented jointly by the governments of Armenia and the United States, which is a truly historic event in the modern history of the Republic of Armenia. We are starting the largest economic program in Armenia since it gained independence," he was quoted as saying by his press service.

The premier also expressed confidence that the Washington peace summit of August 8, 2025, "marked a turning point in the transformation of the South Caucasus and the establishment of today’s unprecedented realities." The TRIPP project will be of immense regional and international significance, imparting fresh momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and bringing East and West closer to together, both literally and figuratively, while also proving exceptionally important for the republic’s economic development and the strengthening of its security, Pashinyan added.

The Armenian cabinet’s press service also released a message from US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the official launch of the TRIPP project, which states that "the partnership between the United States and Armenia will create new trade routes for goods and energy, as well as for travel throughout the region." "We are determined to ensure its tremendous success," Trump said as he invited Pashinyan to the White House next year as part of a visit to Washington to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the establishment of a transport link between the main territory of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. The project was named TRIPP. On October 28, 2026, the Armenian parliament ratified a framework agreement on a strategic partnership with the United States regarding the TRIPP project. On November 10, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the document ratifying the framework agreement.