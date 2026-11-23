MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft is flying near the Polish-Ukrainian border, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"A Boeing E-3A Sentry aircraft belonging to NATO and operated by Luxembourg has been spotted near the northern section of the Polish-Ukrainian border," the source said. According to him, the aircraft, which arrived from Siauliai, Lithuania, is flying in a circular pattern at an altitude of about 9.5 km, traversing corridors used by civil and transport aircraft.

An aircraft of this type was previously spotted in the same area on November 20, when the Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow, located not far from the Ukrainian border, were closed to arrivals and departures at the military’s request. "Both airports are currently open to flights," the source noted.

Some time ago, a TASS source also reported that another NATO reconnaissance aircraft, a Bombardier Artemis II, had been flying over neutral waters in the southern part of the Black Sea since the first half of the day. According to the source, today’s flight was the aircraft’s 79th since the beginning of this year.