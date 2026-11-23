BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. NATO rejects the idea of returning to its 1997 borders, Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a discussion at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

According to him, proposals for NATO to pull back to its 1997 borders are "not acceptable."

"When it comes to our posture or who is a member of NATO, it’s for NATO to decide," Rutte added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on November 12 that "Russia’s security guarantees are as imperative" as Moscow’s "well-known demands" regarding NATO’s non-expansion.