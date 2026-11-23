PARIS, November 23. /TASS/. Negative and categorical assessments of Russian President Vladimir Putin by some European leaders do not contribute to peace, Marine Le Pen, the National Rally’s candidate for the 2027 French presidential election, said.

"Such sweeping statements are in fact ridiculous and run counter to efforts to achieve peace," she pointed out in an interview with the India Global Review news platform when asked about European politicians’ tough stance toward the Russian leader.

Le Pen called for a large-scale peace conference to resolve the Ukraine conflict. "We will not find a path to peace by insulting each other," she noted.

The French politician also said that even before the conflict in Ukraine, she had warned that "the European Union is fundamentally hostile to Russia," which would prompt Moscow to seek closer ties with Asian countries, namely China.

"I always try to look beyond the current problems," Le Pen emphasized.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on November 11 that the EU should overcome its Russophobia before it would be possible to discuss restoring dialogue.