MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A US-registered NATO reconnaissance aircraft has conducted extensive operations over the international waters of the Black Sea, logging over seven hours in the air, according to a source within air traffic control services.

"The Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft spent nearly eight hours patrolling the international waters of the Black Sea, traversing from west to east during its mission," the source revealed. It was emphasized that the aircraft did not violate the airspace of any coastal nations, except for Romania, its home base, from where it launched. Notably, it made several maneuvers over Romanian territory, including regions adjacent to Ukraine, before landing at an airfield in Constan·a.

Today's flight marks the 79th mission this year for the Bombardier ARTEMIS II. The source explained that the aircraft's operations over the Black Sea have been particularly concentrated in April, August, and October, with a notable eight flights recorded in each of those months. In contrast, February and May saw a reduction, with a maximum of five flights during those periods.

Beyond the Black Sea, the reconnaissance aircraft periodically extends its range to include central regions of the Baltic states, the southwestern Mediterranean, and areas near the Kaliningrad Region. For its missions in the latter zone, the aircraft uses airspace over Lithuania and Poland, as well as neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. A previous report from TASS indicated that the Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been detected circling a Russian region over 70 times since the beginning of the year.