BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa has proposed a 16.2% cut in military spending in the EU’s new seven-year budget plan for 2028-2034, the Financial Times reported.

"Most of the cuts targeted "new" priority areas. The budget for competitiveness, innovation and security shrank by 16.2%, while agriculture and cohesion fell by just 5.1%," the publication noted.

This marked the first time Brussels has moved to cut new military budget items in the EU budget, which the European Commission had increased more than tenfold in its initial draft compared to the previous period. In other words, even after the cuts, they will be roughly eight times higher than in 2021-2027.

Following the EU's failure to agree a budget in October, Costa was tasked with preparing compromise proposals to balance the bloc’s budget. The European Commission’s initial proposed budget of 1.72 trillion euros (about two trillion including supplementary funds) for seven years was rejected by virtually all EU countries, each for different reasons.

The EC had originally allocated 132 billion euros to "military budget items" (about 150 billion euros including funds). It intended to use this money for targeted funding of various European military programs.

The EU budget allots spending by the European Union as an organization. European militaries and weapons production are financed not from the EU budget but from the national budgets of EU member states, and are estimated at trillions of euros over the next seven years (through 2035).