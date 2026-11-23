MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of the Moscow District has postponed until January 11, 2027, the hearing of a cassation appeal filed by Euroclear Bank against a ruling to recover approximately $104.84 million in a lawsuit brought by PJSC Sberbank, according to the arbitration case file.

"The court hearing has been adjourned until 1:55 p.m. Moscow time on January 11, 2027," the case documents read. The reasons for the postponement are not specified in the file.

In October 2025, the court of first instance partially granted the claim, ordering Euroclear to pay $105.37 million in its ruble equivalent. The defendant appealed the decision. In February 2026, the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal accepted Sberbank’s partial withdrawal of claims amounting to $529,720 and reduced the award to $104.84 million. The appellate court otherwise upheld the original ruling, prompting Euroclear to file a cassation appeal. The National Settlement Depository (NSD) and the St. Petersburg Settlement and Depository Center are participating in the proceedings as third parties.

Sberbank filed the lawsuit against Euroclear with the Moscow City Arbitration Court in December 2024. Initially, the bank sought to recover losses of $105.37 million -- calculated in rubles at the Central Bank of Russia’s exchange rate -- along with interest for the use of another party’s funds. The dispute concerns payments on foreign warrants and notes. The issuers transferred the funds to NSD’s account at Euroclear, but the Belgian depository blocked the transactions due to European Union sanctions.