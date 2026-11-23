NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Shares of US tech giant NVIDIA surged more than 29% in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq exchange following the announcement that company founder Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO.

As of 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time, NVIDIA ’s share price was up 29.03% from Friday’s close, climbing from $125.53 to $161.97 per share.

Earlier on Monday, NVIDIA announced that Huang had been reinstated as the company's CEO and president. The decision was made unanimously by the board of directors. The company noted that it had received confirmation from the US administration that the move would not pose a threat to national security.

On November 12, Huang stepped down as NVIDIA ’s CEO and president and resigned from the board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged the company to give Huang a second chance.