TASHKENT, November 23. /TASS/. The 7th "Innoprom. Central Asia" international industrial exhibition will take place in the capital of Uzbekistan, the city of Tashkent, on April 19-21, the Russian Trade Representation in Uzbekistan announced.

The trade mission said the exhibition had become a key platform for industrial cooperation, technological partnerships and business ties among companies from different countries.

The previous edition, held in Tashkent in April of this year, brought together more than 10,000 participants from 35 countries and over 5,200 companies, including 1,100 Russian businesses from 64 regions. More than 350 exhibitors presented their products across 18,000 square meters of exhibition space.