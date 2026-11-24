MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s main aim in striking Energodar is to force the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to shut down, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for issues related to the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

"The aim is to put the plant out of operation and turn it into a ball and chain for the regional authorities and Russia as a whole. They want to make a fairly complex facility start malfunctioning so they can say, ‘Look, Ukraine could run the power plant, but the Russians can’t. Why? Because Ukrainians are smart and Russians are stupid,’" Miroshnik stated.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is trying to make life unbearable for Energodar residents. "They’re effectively trying to lay siege to the city. Public transport has stopped running because it’s simply too dangerous to travel. Cars and public transport stops have come under attack, and people have been killed while waiting for a bus to take them to work. Drones with loudspeakers are flying over the city, openly intimidating residents by telling them they’ll be shot and warning them to flee immediately," the diplomat concluded.