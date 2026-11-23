KALININGRAD, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Kaliningrad Region has all the necessary capabilities and resources to protect its population, including from drone attacks, the region’s governor, Alexey Besprozvannykh, said following the November 21 incident when an unmanned aerial threat alarm was triggered.

"Dear residents! Being aware of your concerns regarding this Saturday's incident, I would like to share some information with you. First, I would like to recall that the use of any unmanned aerial vehicles and other unauthorized flights are banned in the region. Unidentified drones will be taken down as a potential security threat, and those violating the ban will be held responsible. The region possesses all the capabilities and tools to protect itself. It has developed an algorithm of actions in case any suspicious objects are detected. This includes the use of a public alert system. The system is triggered upon the detection and identification of a suspicious object and is configured so that the alert sounds throughout the entire region. We are fine-tuning this system," he wrote on messaging app Max.

He said earlier that an unmanned aerial threat alert system was triggered in the region on November 21 in response to a suspicious object moving from the direction of Lithuania. A thorough check was conducted, and it was confirmed that there was no threat.