UN, November 23. /TASS/. Russia strikes exclusively those facilities that directly supply products to Ukraine’s military, stated Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, has said.

"We strike exclusively those facilities that directly supply products to the Ukrainian army, which then carries out terrorist acts against Russian citizens. We do so with the utmost care and exercise restraint, as we strive to protect human lives. Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities deliberately endanger their own population by positioning air defense systems, weapons and ammunition depots, drone production facilities, and other military means in residential areas," she said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Yevstigneyeva emphasized that Russia does not conduct strikes "against vessels that are not involved in supporting Ukraine’s defense interests, or in transporting military or dual-use goods for the Ukrainian military."