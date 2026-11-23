MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. At the close of Monday’s main trading session, the MOEX Index rose 1.21% to 2,381.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed 1.26% to 913.3 points. The yuan exchange rate gained 12.3 kopecks to 12.27 rubles.

"After mixed fluctuations early in the day, the MOEX Index moved into positive territory, targeting the resistance area near 2,400 points. This rebound was largely driven by stocks being locally oversold. Meanwhile, declining oil prices are currently limiting the recovery potential," BCS World of Investments stock market expert Andrey Smirnov noted.

Leading the gains were shares of Samolet (+10.75%), VK (+5.86%), Whoosh Holding (+5.85%), Seligdar (+5.67%), and Polyus (+5.26%), Finam Financial Group analyst Dmitry Lozovoy reported.

Among the biggest decliners were shares of LSR (-5.15%), Russneft (-2.38%), Acron (-1.47%), as well as preferred (-1.08%) and common (-1.02%) shares of Kazanorgsintez, the analyst added.

According to Freedom Global lead analyst Natalia Milchakova, the decline in LSR shares could be linked to news of a drop in subsidized mortgage issuance in Russia in October 2026.

BCS World of Investments expects that, barring any new catalysts, the MOEX Index will likely remain within the 2,300-2,400 point range on Tuesday.

In the coming days, the dollar exchange rate may fluctuate around 82 rubles, while the yuan is expected to trade between 12.15 and 12.35 rubles.

Freedom Global anticipates that on Tuesday, the MOEX Index could move within the 2,400-2,500 point range. Its exchange rate forecasts are 81-83 rubles for the dollar, 88-90 rubles for the euro, and 12.1-12.4 rubles for the yuan.