MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. US tech company Nvidia has announced that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as its CEO.

US President Donald Trump described the decision as correct and proper.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Reinstatement

Jensen Huang has been reappointed as president and CEO of Nvidia, as well as a member of the board of directors, the company said in a statement.

The decision was made unanimously.

Situation on stock market

Shares of major US technology companies were rising during the main trading session on the Nasdaq stock exchange following the announcement that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company’s CEO.

As of 6:15 p.m. Moscow time (3:15 p.m. GMT), Nvidia stock was up 32.58% at $166.43 per share, according to trading data.

Nvidia has returned to the top three largest companies by market capitalization, overtaking US tech giant Alphabet, to which it had previously ceded third place, according to trading data reviewed by TASS.

The top three companies by market cap are now Apple ($5.070 trillion), Nvidia, which moved into second place with a market value of $4.021 trillion, and Microsoft ($3.710 trillion).

Trump’s reaction

US President Donald Trump described the decision by Nvidia’s leadership to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO as "correct and proper."

The US leader added that the US Department of Justice -- which also serves as the nation’s attorney general’s office -- "has confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

On November 22, Trump stated that the best outcome for the United States would be for former CEO Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia. He noted that Huang should apologize and that Nvidia should give him a second chance.

Scandal involving Nvidia CEO

On November 12, Huang stepped down as CEO and president of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation into Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s resignation, Politico reported on November 20.

According to the outlet, Bonta issued a subpoena to the tech giant, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, requesting information as part of the probe.

In the coming weeks, Huang is expected to answer questions from US lawmakers on whether the Chinese side might have gained access to information about Nvidia’s developments, including computer chips.

Members of Congress are demanding explanations from Huang over reports of his relationship with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

Lawmakers have also stated their intention to find out how effectively Nvidia protects its technologies and confidential information from espionage.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the Washington administration is pressing Nvidia’s leadership to promptly provide information on whether the Chinese side could have obtained details about the company’s latest products.

Despite Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia will continue its internal investigation into the scandal surrounding his relationship with the woman suspected of spying for China.

About Nvidia

- Nvidia is one of the largest tech companies in the United States.

- Its cutting-edge developments are used, among other areas, in artificial intelligence.

- Chipmaker Nvidia’s market capitalization shrank by approximately $1.04 trillion following Jensen Huang’s departure as CEO, Business Insider reported earlier.

- According to the outlet, on November 11 -- the day before Huang’s departure was announced -- Nvidia shares closed at $173.73, with a market cap of around $4.2 trillion.

- By Friday evening, the stock had fallen to approximately $128, and the company’s market capitalization dropped to $3.14 trillion.

- As a result, the company lost more than a quarter of its value in just over a week.

- It also dropped out of the top three largest companies by market capitalization, ceding third place to US firm Alphabet, the parent company of Google, according to trading data reviewed by TASS on Saturday.