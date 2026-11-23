ST. PETERSBURG, November 23. /TASS/. The crew of a vessel attacked by drones in international waters in the Gulf of Finland on November 21 has returned to Russia, with no casualties reported, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Telegram channel.

"Today at 8:00 p.m., the crew of the vessel that came under a drone attack in international waters in the Gulf of Finland on the morning of November 21 returned to Russia and went ashore at the Big Port of St. Petersburg. There were no casualties," he wrote.