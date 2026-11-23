BUCHAREST, November 23. /TASS/. The Petrotel refinery, owned by Russian oil major Lukoil and located in the Romanian city of Ploiesti, has resumed operations, a source at the facility told TASS.

"We have begun operations, and all units have been brought to normal operating mode," the source said. "The refinery has started producing and shipping products."

Crude oil pumping from the Oil Terminal in Constanta to the refinery began on Saturday, was interrupted on Sunday, and resumed on Monday, the source noted. The refinery is now awaiting the arrival of an oil tanker at the port of Constanta, as well as the resolution of several issues between the Romanian Energy Ministry and the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Lukoil’s refinery in Ploiesti was shut down for maintenance in October 2025. It was later hit by US sanctions, which effectively halted its operations. On September 1, the Prahova County Court placed the refinery into bankruptcy proceedings. The facility’s debts exceed 400 million euros.

The refinery accounts for 21% of Romania’s oil refining capacity. It employs over 500 people, while Lukoil’s total workforce in the country stands at 3,500. In addition to the Petrotel refinery in Ploiesti, Lukoil owns around 300 gas stations in Romania.