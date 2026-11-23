THE HAGUE, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands has sent an inquiry to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, seeking clarification on the role played by personnel of Dutch arms manufacturer Destinus in the conflict in Ukraine and attacks on Russian territory.

"Today, the Embassy submitted the official request to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the possible involvement of the personnel of the Hengelo-based company Destinus in the attacks against the Russian Federation," the diplomatic mission said on X.

On November 19, the NRC newspaper reported that Destinus personnel had arrived at the frontline in early June 2023 at the invitation of a Ukrainian army unit. They helped Ukrainian troops launch a Da Vinci drone carrying explosives toward the Russian city of Voronezh. On June 9, the city’s authorities said that a Ukrainian drone had crashed into a residential building, injuring three people with shards of glass. NRC reported that Destinus staff had shared a video of the strike with each other, assuming that it might have been their drone. The day before, the Russian embassy in the Netherlands said that Moscow had been "duly informed" of the Netherlands’ involvement in the conflict in Ukraine following a Destinus report on the use of its missiles in strikes on the Crimean Bridge. The diplomatic mission also posted a screenshot of a Destinus post saying that its RUTA missiles had struck the Crimean Bridge on two consecutive days.