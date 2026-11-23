BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. As part of its draft 22nd sanctions package against Russia, the European Commission (EC) has proposed prohibiting EU citizens from holding executive positions in Russian companies, and Russian citizens from holding any posts in Europe-based sports organizations, according to an EC statement.

The draft sanctions package will now be discussed by EU member states. To take effect, the 22nd package of restrictive measures must be unanimously approved by all bloc members in the Council of the EU. The European Commission has previously called for this to be done by the end of December.