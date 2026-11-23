BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has once again proposed a total ban on issuing visas to all participants in the special military operation as part of its draft 22nd sanctions package against Russia, according to an EC statement.

A similar ban was previously included in the draft 21st sanctions package but was removed by EU member states over concerns that its practical implementation would paralyze their visa services.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, one of the authors of the ban, suggested at a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels stealing data on all special military operation participants from Russia via a cyberattack, thereby creating a "legal basis for sanctions."

The draft will now be discussed by EU member states. To take effect, the 22nd sanctions package must be unanimously approved by all bloc members in the Council of the EU. The European Commission has previously called for this to be done by the end of December.