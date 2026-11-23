WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had put a planned detonation of toxic materials in Iowa on hold pending approval from a federal appeals court and the state’s incoming governor.

The US leader stated that the US Army is ready to carry out the controlled detonation and blamed the administration of Barack Obama, the 44th US president, for improperly storing the materials. "The Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it for many years, feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future," he pointed out.

"The weather, right now, is optimal for this planned response to take place. I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," the president wrote.

Trump said federal authorities would abandon the plan if either the court or Sand, a Democrat elected in the November 3 midterms, withheld approval. In that event, he noted, his administration would have to hold the incoming governor "responsible for any and all death or destruction" resulting from the hazardous situation, which has persisted for years.

The Associated Press previously reported that the army had planned to destroy several tons of lead azide at a munitions plant in Middletown, Iowa, on November 25. The military had originally scheduled the operation for November 20, but a day earlier the court granted environmental activists’ request to put it on hold. The activists say the blast could release the toxic substance into the environment.

The US Justice Department said on Sunday that the army could invoke emergency powers to proceed despite the court order. It cited forecasts of below-freezing temperatures in Iowa over the coming days and warned that the lead azide could detonate on its own.