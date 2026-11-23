TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. Iran continues exporting oil but prefers not to say how it's doing that as it is in a state of war, Iran’s acting Minister of Petroleum Hamid Bovard said, commenting on US officials’ statements that Iranian oil exports have been reduced to zero.

"We are going about our business. We are in a state of war and selling oil is part of our tactics. But we don’t talk about this in the media," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Bovard, oil production in Iran is stable, while gas production is increasing. Gasoline production grew by 10%, he said, adding that Iran also exports diesel fuel.

He also said that the ministry is working to restore most of the lost production at the South Pars field.