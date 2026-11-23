MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Fertilizer producer Acron saw its net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increase by 17% year-on-year in January-September 2026 to 43 billion rubles ($523.43 million), according to the company’s financial statements.

Acron’s revenue grew by 5% to 187 billion rubles ($2.28 billion).

EBITDA rose by 16% to 82.98 billion rubles ($1.01 billion), with the EBITDA margin increasing to 44%.

Meanwhile, production volume of core products fell by 8% to 6.3 million tons, the company reported. Sales volume for core products totaled 6.15 million tons, down 11% from the same period in 2025.

Acron Group is one of the world’s largest mineral fertilizer producers, comprising fertilizer and organic synthesis manufacturers Acron and Dorogobuzh. The group owns two mineral fertilizer plants and a mining and processing complex in Russia, with a combined production capacity exceeding 8 million tons of finished products.