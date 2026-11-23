MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Tax revenues to Russia’s budget system increased by 11% year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2026, reaching 54.6 trillion rubles ($666.3 bln), according to materials prepared for a meeting between Federal Tax Service Head Daniil Egorov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian Federation’s budget system received 54.6 trillion rubles in the first 10 months of 2026, up 11% from the same period last year. Federal budget revenues increased by 2.2 trillion rubles (+10.4%). Non-oil and gas revenues were the main driver of growth, rising by 24%," the materials said.

Egorov reported that revenues to the consolidated budgets of Russia’s constituent regions increased by 9.4% in January-October this year compared with the same period in 2025, reaching 17.5 trillion rubles ($213.5 bln).