BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. NATO has announced the forward deployment of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to Poland following an incident involving fallen missiles, for which the alliance blamed Russia, according to a statement by NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart released by the NATO press service.

"Today, NATO Ambassadors met in the North Atlantic Council to discuss last week’s violations of Polish airspace," the statement says, alleging that "Russia bears full responsibility" for this incident.

"The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) has authorized the forward deployment of a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft," it states.

According to the statement, SACEUR "is now examining the deployment of additional assets."

An AWACS plane is a mobile, flying radar and command center used for long-range air and maritime surveillance and battle management.

The Wirtualna Polska news portal reported on November 20, citing Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz, that two missiles and drones had entered Poland’s airspace on Friday morning and fell down in the country’s two eastern voivodeships. No one was hurt.