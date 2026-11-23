TUNIS, November 23. /TASS/. Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state, Musa Al-Koni, the Libyan Presidential Council’s vice chair, said.

"We hold the Ukrainian side fully responsible for these terrorist acts, which <...> Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged, openly admitted to, and boasted about. These actions are tantamount to declaring war against the Libyan state <…>. Any encroachment on the sovereignty of the Libyan state, its national security, and its resources is something that cannot be tolerated or overlooked," he wrote on X.

According to Al-Koni, the attack on the Benghazi seaport and its vital facilities caused material damage and led to injuries among civilians. He condemned the attack as a violation of international norms and agreements, and as a direct infringement of Libya’s sovereignty, security, and stability as he pledged that Libya will immediately take legal and diplomatic measures both at the regional and international levels, including refer the case to the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council and relevant international organizations to hold those behind the attack accountable. He also called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting following this incident and designate Zelensky as a terrorist. He also demanded an international investigation be conducted, those responsible for the attack be identified, and measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.