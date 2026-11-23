MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The trilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US head of state Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, made clear that the world has finally become multipolar amid sweeping global changes, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"We have seen the summit between the three leaders in China, which is a landmark development, and it shows that [we have] finally entered the multipolar world," Tirmizi stated.

He also noted that the war in the Persian Gulf has fundamentally changed many of the arrangements that took shape after World War II and in the 1970s, when most countries in the region gained independence. The ambassador said these developments point to profound global changes and mark a crucial, defining moment in history.