Russia has complete research infrastructure for space exploration — expert

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary research facilities for advancing lunar and deep space exploration, said President of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center and Chairman of the Scientific Expert Council of the Russian Maritime Board Mikhail Kovalchuk.

"We have the entire base, <…> a complete research rig. It is currently undergoing modernization. [Research] for space basing is being conducted there, for the fleet, and so on. There is a special facility that tests materials at extra-low temperatures: at -270 degrees Celsius, at absolute zero on the Moon. <…> This base has now been upgraded to a new level and ensures our country’s steady progress in the exploration of the Moon and deep space," Kovalchuk said in his address at a Scientific Expert Council meeting dedicated to the 123rd birth anniversary of Academician Anatoly Alexandrov.

He also highlighted new prospects in the development of a synergy of space and nuclear technologies.

"Today, thanks to our joint efforts with the new head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Vladimirovich Bakanov, I believe we have a chance for the deep and active introduction of nuclear technologies in the space industry," the Kurchatov Institute head concluded.