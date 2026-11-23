DUSHANBE, November 23. /TASS/. Service members of the counterterrorism unit of the 201st Russian Guards Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, fended off an attack by a simulated enemy on the unit’s military facilities, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

According to the exercise scenario, an armed "enemy" group attempted to infiltrate the combat vehicle park to seize military equipment and carry out sabotage. "Upon receiving the warning, the counterterrorism unit was alerted and deployed to the designated area, where it then blocked and neutralized the simulated enemy," the press service said.

It noted that the personnel performed a series of tactical maneuvers involving covert movement and changing firing positions, and additionally practiced tactical shooting with standard-issue weapons – AK-74M and AK-12 assault rifles, as well as 7.62-mm PKM machine guns. Particular attention was paid to countering simulated enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using rifled weapons and Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare systems.

"The combat training was conducted in coordination with the crews of reconnaissance UAVs from the unmanned systems unit. In real time, operators monitored target engagement and adjusted the movement of fire teams to achieve maximum effectiveness," the Central Military District’s press service added.

The 201st Guards Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, is Russia's largest military facility outside its borders. Based in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it comprises motorized infantry, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense, and communications units.