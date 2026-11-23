MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s state corporation Rostec’s state defense procurement plan is nearly 100% fulfilled, and some of its products are being delivered ahead of schedule, the company said in a press release on its website.

"The state defense procurement plan is the corporation’s top priority, and it is being fulfilled at a rate of nearly 100%. Some of the company’s products are delivered ahead of schedule," according to the release.

The state corporation noted that Rostec plays a key role in the country’s defense: its enterprises produce about 80% of the weapons and military equipment used in the special military operation area in Ukraine. Tanks and armored vehicles, artillery, combat aircraft, small arms, electronic warfare systems, drones, and ammunition are being provided to the troops.

The second aspect of its defense-related work is exports. Rostec aims to retain its leading position in military-technical cooperation with other countries. Rosoboronexport is responsible for overseas arms sales.