MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled a government contract for the delivery of SV-98 sniper rifles on time, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled a government contract on the manufacture of high-precision 7.62-mm SV-98 sniper rifles. The delivery of the product, which is extensively used in the special military operation area, was completed exactly on schedule," the company said.

The Kalashnikov press office noted that the SV-98 rifle, developed 28 years ago for the Armed Forces’ special operations units, as well as for Russia’s law enforcement agencies, is still in great demand.

The company had previously reported the fulfillment of a government contract to supply Chukavin sniper rifles (SVCh).