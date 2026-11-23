MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for December 2026 delivery on Comex rose by more than 3%, according to trading data.

As of 10:19 a.m. Moscow time (7:19 a.m. GMT), gold was up 3.42% at $3,635.7 per troy ounce. By 4:50 p.m. Moscow time (1:50 p.m. GMT), the futures contract trimmed gains to $3,615.1 per troy ounce (+2.84%).

Meanwhile, futures prices for other precious metals - platinum, palladium, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Comex (a division of NYMEX) showed mixed dynamics, according to exchange data.

As of 4:50 p.m. Moscow time (1:50 p.m. GMT), palladium futures for December 2026 delivery on NYMEX fell to $891 per troy ounce (-0.24%), while platinum futures for January 2027 delivery rose 1.15% to $1,304.4 per troy ounce. Silver futures for December delivery on Comex stood at $41.95 per troy ounce (+2.14%).