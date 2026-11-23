WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump has said that Washington continues its efforts to help achieve further peace deals in the Ukraine crisis, according to reporters from the White House press pool.

Asked whether there was any update on further agreements during the White House Christmas Tree Arrival Ceremony, Melania Trump said: "We are working on it. "

In an interview with Fox News on November 20, the US first lady expressed hope that a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be reached before December 25, when Christmas is celebrated under the Gregorian calendar. She also described the recent humanitarian operation in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, as "a great success."

In late October, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, to facilitate a humanitarian operation. The ceasefire was brokered by Melania Trump. The Russian Armed Forces halted fire in the Kherson direction at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to allow preparations for the operation. The mission was carried out on October 30, with tens of metric tons of humanitarian aid distributed to local residents. All those wishing to leave the area were given the opportunity to do so, either to other Russian regions or to Ukraine.