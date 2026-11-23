VILNIUS, November 23. /TASS/. The delivery of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers from the United States to Lithuania has been postponed, as the republic will not receive them by the end of this year, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas said.

"The deliveries are being postponed to the beginning of next year - to the first quarter," he said. "It's not a big delay, but a delay nonetheless," the minister added.

In 2022, Lithuania signed a $495 million contract for the purchase of eight HIMARS systems, followed by an additional agreement worth $280 million this April. Vilnius had expected to receive the rocket launcher systems by the end of this year.