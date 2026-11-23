UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. The current round of escalation in the Black Sea was provoked by Kiev, Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said.

"It wasn’t us that opened Pandora’s box. I would like to remind those who don't remember so well that in June, [Vladimir] Zelensky ordered the start of regular strikes on Russian export and civilian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries and vessels in the Black Sea which carry only civilian goods. A direct statement said that the Ukrainian armed forces had been tasked with inflicting economic damage on us. Port facilities, including those owned by foreign companies, have also repeatedly come under attack," she stressed at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

The diplomat pointed out, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry, that "since July 2026, over 200 commercial ships have been targeted by the Kiev regime in the Mediterranean, Black, Azov, Caspian and Baltic seas since July alone". "In the summer, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats attacked dozens of tankers carrying fuel and commercial vessels in the Sea of Azov, killing two crew members and injuring 12 others," Yevstigneyeva added.