MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia and China should step up exchanges in the areas of public finance management and taxation, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan said at the 12th meeting of the Russia-China Financial Dialogue.

"We should share practical experience in the area of fiscal and tax management, learn from each other and jointly improve the level of scientific public administration. Considering the complicated domestic and international situation, all countries need to focus on improving the efficiency of public financial management to ensure economic development," he said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

The exchange of advanced experience and successful practices in the area of budget management tools contributes to more effectively fostering overall national development, Lan Foan added.

He also called for coordinating financial policy within multilateral international forums. "We must continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation through the financial channels of G20, APEC, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, and support the effective operation of the New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank," the minister said. He also urged consistent efforts toward the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s bank.