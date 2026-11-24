NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. The main outcome of the peace talks on the Ukrainian settlement should be a reset of relations between Russia and Europe, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner stated.

In an interview with New York Magazine, he noted that "the big prize" in settling the conflict in Ukraine will be not a ceasefire, but "a reset relationship between Russia and Europe where you don’t have this constant aggression."

The US envoy also expressed hope that "there’s a way that people can settle into living and doing business together."

On November 5, Kushner stated that the Washington administration believes long-term peace in Europe requires agreements involving Russia and US’ NATO allies. On the same day, US leader Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington were close to reaching agreements on not only the Ukrainian settlement but also on security in Europe as a whole.