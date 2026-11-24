LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. Heavy losses in the special military operation zone are depleting the pool of people Ukraine can call up for military service, so Kiev is considering mobilizing women and barring teenagers from leaving the country, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In my view, the push to bar teenagers from leaving Ukraine is primarily about mobilization. However you look at it, Ukraine is running out of people to call up. Even with the brutal, barbaric methods its recruitment officers use, the army can’t replace its losses. Far more troops are leaving the ranks than are coming in. That’s why Kiev is starting to talk about lowering the mobilization age and barring teenagers from leaving. The next step will be to call up more women," he pointed out.

Marochko noted that Ukraine’s recruitment difficulties had also prompted growing discussion in the country about deporting men of conscription age from Europe back to Ukraine. "All this shows just how bad things are in the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

Ukrainian military officer Andrey Onistrat previously proposed a law barring anyone over 15 from leaving Ukraine.

In August 2025, the Ukrainian government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country while martial law is in force.