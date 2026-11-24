MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The seventh Russia-China Media Forum opens in Moscow on Tuesday. TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ leading news agencies, are once again organizing the two-day event. This year’s theme is "Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Responses in Russia and China."

More than 200 representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets will attend the forum at the Russia national center, along with heads of relevant government agencies and experts. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong will chair Wednesday’s plenary session.

Three panel discussions are scheduled. The first will focus on how cooperation in digital media can strengthen strategic ties between the two countries. The second will examine how Russia and China develop and train their national AI models. The third will look at how media in both countries can promote trade, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Media organizations from the two countries are expected to sign more than 10 cooperation agreements during the forum.

The sixth Russia-China Media Forum took place in Beijing in December 2025 under the theme "Building a New Future of Russia-China Media Cooperation: Consensus and Actions." Russia and China have taken turns hosting the event since 2015.