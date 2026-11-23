BELGRADE, November 24. /TASS/. Albania’s Foreign Ministry has denied media reports that the Ukrainian naval drones used in the attack on Libya’s port of Benghazi were launched from Albanian territory.

"These reports are inaccurate and do not reflect the facts," the ministry said. It noted that Albania had no role in the incident and that its territory had neither been used nor made available to launch or facilitate the attack. "We categorically reject these allegations, which have been made without verifiable evidence," it added.

Earlier, Musa al-Koni, deputy chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, said Ukraine’s actions amounted to a declaration of war on Libya.