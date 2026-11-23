MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia will be represented at the G20 summit in Miami and has yet to decide who will serve on its delegation, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told Izvestia.

"Preparations for the Miami summit are still in their earliest stages. We’re still deciding who will lead the delegation and who will be on it. What’s clear is that Russia will attend and will be represented at a high level," Berdyev said.

"Our contacts with the US have become more frequent lately, including on the sidelines of major international events," he added. "Given that trend, it’s reasonable to expect those exchanges to continue in connection with the G20 summit," Berdyev noted.