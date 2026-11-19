MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s mobile air defense teams will start deploying the new Kokoshnik interceptor drone, designed to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), by the end of 2026, Alexander Barashkov, CEO of Gagaring. Electronics Laboratory, told TASS.

"We are currently working on integrating the Kokoshnik drone into the operations of mobile air defense teams. Our air defense teams have not yet used this system, but we hope they will begin doing so this year," Barashkov said.

It was previously reported that the drone is equipped with an intelligent guidance system that enables it to acquire and autonomously track aerial targets. The Kokoshnik weighs 1.2 kg and can reach speeds of up to 280 km/h. Its flight duration at cruising speed is up to five minutes.