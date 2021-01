MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The average Urals oil price plummeted by 34.38% year-on-year in 2020 to $41.73 per barrel, the Russian Ministry of Finance says.

"The average price of the Urals oil blend in January - December 2020 evolved as $41.73 per barrel; in January - December 2019 - $63.59 a barrel," the Ministry says.

The average Urals oil price in December 2020 fell 1.3-fold in annual terms to $49.37 a barrel ($64.47 per barrel in December 2019), the Ministry adds.