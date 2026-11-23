MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Activity in Russia’s steel construction sector has shown positive momentum for three consecutive quarters, according to data from Evraz Steel experts. The Russian industry health coefficient (KZO), calculated by the company, edged up to 71.2% in the Q3 of 2026, compared with 69.3% in the Q2.

Evraz Steel clarified that industry indicators improved during the period under review. In particular, steel intensity and beam consumption in active projects increased by 8% and 6%, respectively. According to the Steel Radar service, warehouse inventories of steel beams fell to their lowest level in two years by October, reaching 165,000 metric tons.

The current KZO level was 1.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, indicating that the increase was not solely seasonal. Demand was supported by major projects in the chemical, fertilizer, and mining sectors, as well as the need to construct protective structures for infrastructure facilities.

In addition, Evraz Steel experts noted intensifying competition from Chinese imports. According to Chinese customs data, exports of steel structures from China to Russia surged by 49.3% in the first half of 2026, reaching 173,930 metric tons, while September saw an all-time monthly record of more than 50,000 metric tons in shipments. In the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), by contrast, the KZO index declined by 1 percentage point to 69.5%, reflecting the high penetration of Chinese imports and the replacement of Russian engineering companies by foreign competitors.