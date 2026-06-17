Civilian versions of Lightning drones shown in Belarus

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. Civilian versions of Russian fixed-wing type Molniya (Lightning) FPV drones were presented at the National Security. Belarus 2026, exhibition, TASS reports.

Lightning P, Lighting 13 and Lighting 2 unmanned aerial systems are designed for practical training of drone operators, express survey and monitoring in various industries, in search and rescue operations, the prompt delivery of goods and medicines, as well as for other tasks that require high mobility, the developers said.

The National Security. Belarus-2026 international exhibition is being held in Minsk from June 17 to 19.