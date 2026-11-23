BEIJING, November 23. /TASS/. Dialogue and talks remain the only possible way to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

"China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We firmly believe that dialogue and talks are the only possible way out of the crisis. China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace," the diplomat said when asked whether the situation in Ukraine had been discussed at the trilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, last week.

Putin said at the trilateral meeting on November 19 that the three countries shared numerous common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Russian president, he discussed the issue during bilateral meetings with Xi and Trump in Shenzhen.

Later, Trump said at a press conference at the White House that the leaders had devoted "a lot of time" to the Ukraine crisis during the trilateral meeting.

The leaders of Russia, China and the United States held their first-ever trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders adopted the Peace Declaration at the meeting.