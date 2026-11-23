MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The idea of reforming the United Nations, which the leaders of Russia, the United States and China discussed at the recent APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, took shape long before the meetings and arose "simply from real-world experience," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that the world body now needs extensive repairs after years of being damaged by "clumsy, rough and aggressive hands."

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, Zakharova was asked what UN reform would mean in practice. The interviewer suggested that the idea had come up on the sidelines of the meetings in China. Zakharova said it predated both the formal proceedings and the discussions in Shenzhen. "It arose a long time ago, simply from real-world experience," she noted.

Zakharova said the UN was constantly adapting to the needs of the times. "The UN is continually being reformed, year after year, almost month by month. New institutions are created, existing ones are revamped, new special rapporteurs and envoys are appointed, new issues are taken up and the agenda is approved," she said. "It’s a living organism."

"Another challenge is that some countries, or even certain groups, believe they should shape the organization to suit themselves, and that’s what they’ve been doing," Zakharova pointed out. "They’ve gone so far in bending the UN secretary-general to their will that the organization now needs repair. Gradual reform won’t be enough, and even a sweeping overhaul may fall short."

Zakharova recalled that the UN had been created after World War II as a unique mechanism to prevent a third world war. "It needs both reform and repair. Many have taken it into their clumsy, rough and at times downright aggressive hands, used it for purposes it was never intended to serve and are now effectively breaking it down altogether," she stated. That was what the leaders discussed at the APEC summit, the diplomat added.

"When we talk about reform, the first thing everyone thinks of is the Security Council because developments over the course of the 20th century made that necessary," Zakharova said. She called for a broader effort to reform, adjust and repair other parts of the UN system, including its organizations, structures and the relationships within it. "Our predecessors showed extraordinary foresight in creating them. Yet some have already been degraded, others are deteriorating, and from time to time there are outright attempts to drag them to new lows. Unfortunately, quite a few of these problems have accumulated as well," she stated.

APEC summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping held their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The three leaders exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They backed reforming the UN to help it respond more effectively to global challenges.